MIRI, Oct 28 — Sarawak’s maritime industry has continued to undergo modernisation, embracing technology and sustainability while upholding its centuries-old heritage.

According to Sarawak Minister of Transport Sarawak Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin, such a progressive DNA augmented by the state’s leadership in carbon trading policies and regulations, would pioneer a greener future for Sarawak.

“Eco-friendly shipbuilding with energy-efficient systems, cleaner fuels and sustainable materials, all of it has positioned Sarawak as a global leader.

“Our adaptability, determination and unwavering commitment to excellence continue to lead the way, setting a global example for sustainability,” he said in officiating at the ‘Sustainability Forum 2023’ of Association of Marine Industries of Malaysia (AMIM) here yesterday.

Adding on, Lee believed that the shipbuilding and ship-repair industry in Sarawak could be a beacon of hope, crafting more energy-efficient vessels and pioneering innovative emission-reduction technologies.

This was reflected in shipyards in Miri, which had already been building high-technology vessels for the demanding oil and gas (O&G) industry and exports.

Lee attributed this to Sarawak’s maritime heritage, spanning over the centuries and being deeply rooted in its culture, with generations having honed their shipbuilding skills through navigating the rivers and coastlines in traditional boats.

The establishment of Brooke Dockyard in 1912, he said, marked a turning point, transforming shipbuilding into an innovative sector in Sarawak, with the shipbuilding and ship-repair industry being always receptive to new technologies, gaining recognition regionally and globally for its craftsmanship.

“With its pro-sustainability state leadership, Sarawak has already set the gold standard in carbon trading policies and regulations, and has the advantage of having abundant natural resources encompassing forests, peatlands and mangroves, which are invaluable carbon sinks, critical to mitigating climate change,” added the state minister.

Bursa Malaysia’s Voluntary Carbon Market (VCM) Handbook has lauded Sarawak as a leader in carbon trading with the political will in legislation such as Land (Carbon Storage) Rules, 2022, and Forests (Forest Carbon Activity) Rules, 2022, said Lee.

Moreover, Lee called upon the maritime stakeholders to shoulder their collective duties to unite towards a more efficient, resilient and globally-competitive maritime sector, securing a legacy for generations to come.

Also present at the event yesterday were AMIM president Adren Siow, Royal Malaysian Navy chief engineer Rear Admiral Datuk Mohd Saiful Adli Chung Abdullah, and Ministry of Investment, Trade And Industry senior director (industry development division) Faizal Mohd Yusof. — Borneo Post Online