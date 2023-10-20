SHAH ALAM, Oct 20 — The Selangor government is taking steps to reduce dam water storage capacity in stages in preparation for the north-east monsoon (MTL) season.

State Infrastructure and Agriculture Committee chairman Izham Hashim said the strategy to reduce the storage capacity had been initiated by Lembaga Urus Air Selangor (LUAS) since mid-August and so far, the initiative has seen a positive impact.

“This action is LUAS’ initiative to provide sufficient space at all dams to be prepared to receive a high level of rain density and to prevent an overflow of water from the dams which have the potential to cause flooding,” he said in a statement today.

There are seven dams in Selangor namely the Sungai Selangor and Sungai Tinggi dams in the Hulu Selangor district; Tasik Subang Dam in the Petaling district; and the Sungai Langat and Semenyih dams in the Hulu Langat district which function as raw water supply reservoirs operated by Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor).

Meanwhile, the Klang Gates and Batu dams in the Gombak district are dual-function dams for the purpose of flood mitigation and raw water supply operated by the JPS (Drainage and Irrigation Department) together with Air Selangor. — Bernama

