KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — Selangor today launched its SelGDX portal, an integrated data-sharing platform that operates across state agencies and the public sector.

This makes Selangor the first state in the country to develop a data-sharing platform that spans across agencies.

Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari said the SelGDX portal’s development involved more than 70 government departments and agencies within the state, with more than 30 application programming interfaces (APIs).

“We hope that with this portal, all non-sensitive data can be shared, and users can access the data without having to register with the department or seek permission from any department,” he told the media after launching the portal at the Selangor Smart City and Digital Economy Convention (SDEC 2023) today.

According to him, the portal began operating on October 13, 2023. It facilitates a more secure, faster, and accurate data sharing and processing, and also fosters a more efficient and transparent use of technology and good governance.

SelGDX is jointly implemented by the state government’s Information Management Division, the State Secretary’s Office and strategic partner TM One, Telekom Malaysia’s business, enterprise and public sector solutions unit.

The collaboration includes designing, installing, developing, integrating, testing, commissioning, maintaining and provision of support services throughout the project’s development. — Bernama