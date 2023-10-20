SHAH ALAM, Oct 20 — PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan has told the party’s allies in Perikatan National (PN) to be prepared to take over the federal government in the near future.

Speaking at the Islamist party’s 69th “muktamar” or annual congress, he pointed to the leadership of the Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional (PH-BN) coalition government which he said continues to fail in addressing national issues.

“PAS and PN must work even harder and remain prepared to take over the federal government in the near future, considering that the leadership of the PH-BN coalition government continues to fail in addressing the issues that burden our society and nation.

“They are, in fact, a failed government. They won’t walk the talk,” he said during his opening remarks at the IDCC Convention Centre.

Takiyuddin pointed out how this was the first muktamar after the 15th general election, where PN managed to win 74 federal seats.

He also highlighted how PN has won 208 state seats in total, or roughly half nationwide — in addition to governing four state governments.

He further said the public has the right to enjoy a dignified life rather than relying on aid distributed according to the whims and desires of those in power — pointing to the handouts provided by the government.

Takiyuddin said he hopes the convention becomes the platform for PAS delegates to engage in high-quality discussions, critiques and post-mortems, highlighting substantial inputs.

“This is crucial for planning the process of utilising our victory, especially as an effective and constructive opposition in the Parliament and several state legislatures, and even more so for the states under our governance,’ he said.

Besides newfound ally Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, PN leaders who are expected to attend today are Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu and Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin. The muktamar will continue until Sunday.