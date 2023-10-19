KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Federal police said today deviant Islamic sects in the country are being monitored, with 23 arrests involving followers and their leaders having been made since 2022.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the Royal Malaysia Police viewed the proselytisation of deviant Islamic teachings as a serious threat to public safety and security, as 51 police reports were lodged against these in 2022 and this year.

“We are closely monitoring the matter to ensure no disciples of said teachings infringed on public safety.

“In this regard, PDRM is working closely with various government agencies including the respective state Islamic departments to curb such activities from being spread to the community,” he said in a statement today.

Advertisement

Razarudin said seven deviant sects being monitored are Tarekat Habib Shah, Dewan Perkasa Ekonomi Islam Nusantara (DPEIN), Perjalanan Mimpi Yang Terakhir (PYMT), Millah Abraham@Ibrahim (MA), Ajaran Suhaini @ SiHulk, Nur Mutiara Mutmainnah (NMM), and The Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light.

Of the 23 arrests made, Razarudin said these included 20 individuals from Tarekat Habib Shah, and one arrest from NMM and Suhaini @ SiHulk respectively.

“For the sake of public safety and peace, PDRM will not compromise in taking stern action under the Penal Code and the Communications and Multimedia Act if there are followers found to be acting against public interest,” he said.

Advertisement

In Malaysia, only the Shafi’i school of jurisprudence from the Sunni branch of Islam is officially recognised.