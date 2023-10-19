BINTULU, Oct 19 ― Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for the Jepak by-election, Iskandar Turkee, has pledged to continue the legacy of the six-term former assemblyman, the late Datuk Talib Zulpilip.

While admitting it will be a heavy task, he believes with the strong support from the people in Jepak, Talib’s legacy and his dream for the constituency can be achieved.

Thus for a start, he said he will meet all the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Jepak sub-branch grassroot leaders to get to know them.

“At the same time, we will formulate a strategy on how to achieve the legacy set by the late Jepak assemblyman and I believe we can continue the legacy with grassroots’ support,” he told reporters today.

Asked on how he would deal with the local issues in Jepak, Iskandar, who is a former state director of National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK), said his 15 years’ experience with the national agency could be helpful.

“Based on my experience dealing with social issues, I have the advantage of identifying social issues by taking early steps such as prevention and intervention while helping these individuals so that they will not be left behind,” he said.

Iskandar said the relevant agencies are already there and he will focus on engagement and outreach to the needy groups.

“Based on my experience as a director at AADK Sarawak, I will adapt methods that are appropriate to the issues in Jepak,” he said.

Being a civil servant for 15 years and now jumping into politics, Iskandar said he was quite close with the late Datuk Talib and used to have programmes with him, and actually they have a family relationship.

“So it is my responsibility to continue the legacy of the late Datuk Talib because for me it is an honor for myself and the hope of his family as well, so that this legacy can be continued.

“If we succeed in achieving it indirectly, I think the late Datuk Talib will feel satisfied because we fulfilled his legacy,” said Iskandar.

In the 12th state election in 2021, Talib won the Jepak state seat with a majority of 4,243 votes.

Asked if he can deliver the same result as what has been achieved by Talib, Iskandar said the machinery now has to identify the additional new registered voters following the automatic registration system.

“The GPS approach is to get close to them so that they will have a sense of responsibility to vote and help form the government so that their voices can be heard,” he said.

Iskandar said by understanding their needs, he will find suitable programmes that would suit them based on their interest.

While commenting on the calls made by PBB Jepak branch to have representation among members of the branch committee, Iskandar said the Jepak team will complement each other.

He said what is more important now is where is the direction they want to bring Jepak.

“What is important is that we have the same direction, we will complement each other.

“If there is an advantage in each member of the party with me in the group we will complement each other, what obstacles will we be able to overcome,” he said.

He also expressed his gratitude to the PBB and GPS leadership under the Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg. ― Borneo Post