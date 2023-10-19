KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Air quality in Klang, Selangor remained unhealthy as of 4pm today, with the Air Pollutant Index (API) reading at 155.

According to the Department of Environment Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS) website, 51 areas recorded moderate API levels, while 16 areas registered good air quality.

An API reading of zero to 50 indicates the air quality is good; 51 to 100, moderate; 101 to 200, unhealthy; 201 to 300, very unhealthy; and above 300, hazardous.

The API data is released every hour, based on the readings at 68 air quality monitoring stations nationwide. — Bernama

