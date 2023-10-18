KOTA BARU, Oct 18 — Kelantan police is tracking down the owner of the vehicle in relation to the incident where a child fell out of a moving car that was making a U-turn at a traffic light near Jalan Sultan Yahya Petra at 5.42pm yesterday.

State police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the child was believed to have been thrown out of the car because the rear left passenger side door was not closed properly.

“In addition, the driver of the car failed to ensure that the child is wearing a seat belt.

“We are trying to identify the vehicle as well as the child involved and investigations are ongoing,” he told a press conference at the Kelantan Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) here today.

Earlier, a one-minute video showing a boy falling out of a moving vehicle before being hit by two cars, was shared widely on social media since yesterday. Despite the impact, the child managed to get up and a motorcyclist was later seen carrying the child to safety.

Muhamad Zaki said the case is being investigated under Section 43 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and urged eyewitnesses, the driver of the car and the dashcam footage owner to come forward to assist in the investigation.

Meanwhile, on the murder of a Rohingya man yesterday, Muhamad Zaki said the victim was found dead in a corn field in Kampung Melor Lama, with 40 stab wounds including on the chest and abdomen.

“In the 9.30pm incident, the 44-year-old victim was stabbed by his compatriot aged 32 and police believe jealousy could be the motive behind the attack as the victim was having an affair with the suspect’s 29-year-old wife.

He said the suspect and his wife have been remanded for seven days from today to facilitate investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama