KOTA KINABALU, Oct 16 — The establishment of Sabah Entrepreneurship Development Coordination Committee (JPPKNS) serves as a pathway for cooperation between the Federal Government and Sabah state government in efforts to assist entrepreneurs in the state.

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick said that with the existence of this committee, federal agencies will no longer work in isolation, and they can target the entrepreneurs in need of assistance.

He said that the committee also aims to prevent overlaps, ensuring that the target groups benefit and no one is left out, especially concerning development funds for entrepreneurs.

“At the same time, I am very concerned about those who are left behind in education, those who do not sit for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examination.

“They will have to compete with graduates for jobs, and they will lag behind, so their choice is entrepreneurship,” he told reporters after the State Entrepreneurial Development Coordination Committee meeting here today.

The meeting was chaired by state Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship minister Phoong Jin Zhe.

Ewon, who is also Penampang MP, said that through the coordination meeting, the federal government can assist the state government in addressing poverty issues in the context of entrepreneurship.

Meanwhile, Phoong said the coordination meeting, which was held for the first time, was among efforts to coordinate programmes for entrepreneurs in the state with agencies of the federal government.

He said the establishment of the committee was approved by the Sabah Cabinet two months ago and involved 21 agencies that have entrepreneurship programmes.

“We need to know the layout so that we can consistently plan support for specific entrepreneurs next year. The committee gives us a clear direction on how to help entrepreneurs in Sabah,” he said. — Bernama