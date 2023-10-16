KUALA LUMPUR Oct 16 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is resorting to legal measures against two law firms to secure the production of essential documents related to the settlement agreement between Goldman Sachs and AmBank regarding the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal.

The anti-corruption agency has initiated two separate applications in court, one directed at lawyer Rosli Dahlan and his firm Rosli Dahlan Saravanan, and the other aimed at lawyer Chetan Jethwani and his firm Chetan Jethwani & Company, alongside other involved parties.

As per court documents sighted by Malay Mail, the MACC said it encountered obstacles in obtaining the necessary documents, primarily due to the uncooperative stance of the respondents.

They insist that a court order under Section 46 of the MACC Act is a prerequisite before any documents can be accessed or removed from their premises.

In the application submitted on October 11, the prosecution states that they are pursuing access to documents to aid their ongoing investigations into allegations of bribery and money laundering linked to Rosli and Chetan in connection with Goldman Sach’s US$3.9 billion (RM18.5 billion) settlement and AmBank’s RM2.83 billion settlement with the Malaysian government over the 1MDB case.

Yesterday, Chetan confirmed his law firm was the subject of an attempted search and seizure by the MACC and the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) in relation to their investigations last week.