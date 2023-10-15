LABUAN, Oct 15 — The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) allocated RM60.1 million for various programmes to assist the poor and needy or ‘asnaf’ group in Labuan this year.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar affirmed MAIWP’s determination to support those in need to manage their daily lives.

He said as of September this year, MAIWP Labuan has already disbursed RM47.7 million, underlining the council’s proactive approach to addressing the community’s challenges.

Mohd Na’im emphasised the importance of direct engagement, saying: “I want MAIWP to remain committed to engaging with the ‘asnaf’ directly.”

“This approach not only allows us to understand their difficulties better but also enables us to share MAIWP’s policies and various assistance schemes effectively,” he said at the Kembara Kasih Asnaf at Homestay Hall Kampung Sungai Labu here today.

Mohd Na’im also highlighted MAIWP’s role in uplifting the socio-economic status of their ‘asnaf’ in the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, and Labuan.

He pointed to MAIPW’s successful initiatives such as the Asnaf Housing Programme at Ganggarak Permai, involving an allocation of RM33.83 million for the 140 houses for the group.

“Additionally, MAIWP’s entrepreneurship programmes, including mushroom farming, have significantly improved their standards of living.

Mohd Na’im revealed MAIWP’s strategic plan for 2021-2025, which includes expanding its Urban Farming initiatives, which aims to involve the ‘asnaf’ in hydroponic farming, fertigation, and other agricultural practices.

He said MAIWP, among others, has also invested in human capital development, evident in the construction of the Religious Secondary School Complex (SMA) at Kg Sg Bedaun. The RM53.8 million project, accommodating 600 students, commenced enrolment in February this year. — Bernama