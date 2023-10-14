PUTRAJAYA, Oct 14 — Malaysia is targeting to donate RM100 million to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said for a start, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when tabling the Malaysia Madani Budget 2024 had announced Malaysia’s commitment for the Palestine cause by donating RM10 million.

“Our target is RM100 million, the biggest donation amount in the country’s history, to support the people of Palestine,” he said in his opening speech when launching the 2023 Premier World Zikir programme at the Putra Mosque, here today.

The recent clashes in Palestine involving Hamas, the ruling authority in Gaza, and the Israeli regime have resulted in the loss of hundreds of lives on both sides since October 7.

Advertisement

Ahmad Zahid said on October 9, Malaysia had urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to take immediate action by directing all parties to stop the ongoing violence and war in Gaza.

Ahmad Zahid said the Muslim community in Malaysia need to put aside their political ideology and come together in support of the Palestine people.

The Deputy Prime Minister also commended Members of Parliament for not opposing or interupting the statement read on behalf of Malaysia in Dewan Rakyat on October 9, regarding the support for the Palestine people.

Advertisement

Speaking of the Zikir programme today, Ahmad Zahid said the programme must be carried out in the future as a symbol of unity among the ummah.

The 2023 Premier World Zikir programme themed ‘Islam is the answer’ has lined up programmes like Munajat Cinta, Khatam Al-Quran Perdana, Simposium Peradaban Ihsan, Syair dan Qasidah Melayu, Tahlil Perdana and zikir munajat.

The Premier World Zikir is being organised in Malaysia for the fourth time after similar programmes held in 2015, 2016 and 2017. — Bernama