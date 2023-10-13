JOHOR BARU, Oct 13 —The Pasir Gudang City Council’s (MBPG) proposal to enforce a ban on roadside parking in residential areas, including in front of homes, has drawn a mixed reception from residents as well as other quarters.

Despite not being a state-wide enforcement, the proposal has highlighted the issues regarding the parking of cars in residential areas within the Pasir Gudang district that may possibly be adopted by other local governments.

Malay Mail met with several residents here who voiced their personal views on the proposal.

Taman Bukit Dahlia resident Jazidi Jamal said he fully backs MBPG as the issue of indiscriminately parked cars has been a long-standing problem.

The 52-year-old father of two explained that in some residential parts of Pasir Gudang, there are instances where residents’ vehicles obstruct main roads and front gates, causing general inconvenience as well as triggering disputes among neighbours.

“A majority include residents who have more than two or three cars per household and also visitors to their home.

“Besides that, there are also cases of old, abandoned cars blocking the roads.

“Other examples are residents who operate a rental car business and school vans occupying empty lots that double up as their parking space,” said Jazidi when met by Malay Mail recently.

Too many cars, too little parking

Another Pasir Gudang resident Mohd Naim Rozani, 35, agreed with Jazadi that stricter enforcement is needed to curb indiscriminate parking in residential areas as most households have an average of two cars.

He said that in his neighbourhood in Taman Mawar, some residents are forced to park their cars in the lane behind their houses, due to others parking their cars willy-nilly.

“This creates problems for garbage disposal trucks on their rounds.

“Alternatively, we are forced to park in lanes more than 300m away from our homes as available parking spots are very limited,” he explained.

Mohd Naim, who has lived in his neighbourhood for the past three years, said MBPG, as the local authority, needs to provide alternative parking space for households that have more than two cars.

He said the parking system practised by some apartments can potentially be a solution, together with constant enforcement to remind residents of their responsibilities.

“I believe that as residents, we also need to play our role in avoiding friction with our neighbours when parking our car.

“Awareness of the by-laws needs to be ingrained to encourage a sense of responsibility. At the same time, a ‘give and take’ mentality is needed when it comes to such matters,” he said to Malay Mail.

Both were commenting on the need for stricter enforcement against roadside parking in residential areas within the Pasir Gudang district that has recently hit national headlines.

Last Sunday, it was reported that MBPG will strengthen its ban on roadside parking in residential areas in a move to maintain harmony among neighbours in the district after it received hundreds of complaints.

Pasir Gudang mayor Datuk Asman Shah Abd Rahman said that the measure was in response to numerous conflicts among residents in their respective residential areas.

A typical scene in Taman Pasir Putih in Pasir Gudang where a majority of residents park their cars in front of the entrance to their home due to a lack of space. — Picture by Ben Tan

Enforcement with wisdom

However, there are some who have expressed their disagreement with the proposed enforcement by MBPG.

Retiree Abdul Ghafar Othman from Taman Kota Masai disagreed with the proposal which he said was considered inappropriate at a time when the people were burdened with issues related to the high cost of living.

He believes that the issue of parking, especially at the entrance to one’s own home, can be sorted out by the concerned parties themselves and need not involve such stern action from the council.

“I feel that it’s not appropriate to bring up the subject of parking enforcement as most of us are going through tough times,” he said when contacted by Malay Mail.

Similarly, Hazuan Azahar from Bandar Bistari Perdana, also disagreed with the proposed enforcement and hopes that the local authority will review its plans.

He said there was a need to be fair to residents, especially with regards to parking one’s car outside their own house gate.

“I think there is no need to enforce such a harsh penalty as some houses have up to two to three cars and most of the road shoulders for parking are narrow,” he said.

Besides the polarising views, long-time Pasir Gudang resident Ahmad Asri Khalbi is of the opinion that enforcement with wisdom is the solution to the parking issue and not a full blanket ban.

He explained that any local government parking by-laws have been around for a significant amount of time in most municipal and city councils, with the aim to promote a developed and mature community.

“However, the indiscriminate parking issue in Pasir Gudang has been blown out of proportion as it is something that can be tackled on a micro level.

“To be fair, this issue isn’t only specific to Pasir Gudang as every city in Malaysia has some sort of parking problems in residential areas.

“I believe that it would be better for MBPG to approach the matter by promoting awareness and educating the communities in Pasir Gudang,” said the 52-year-old former journalist who has been living in Taman Nusa Damai for almost 30 years.

Ahmad Asri believes that over time, neighbourhood communities will learn to be more responsible.

He feels that an interpersonal approach is the best way to improve the situation rather than strict enforcement action.

Exhaust all available options

Meanwhile, Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Abdul Karim said that the issue can be addressed through a townhall-type discourse by MBPG prior to enforcement action.

He suggests that Asman Shah, as the Pasir Gudang mayor, should hold several townhall meetings in the district to get a better grasp of the situation and also find a solution.

“During a discourse, the residents’ views are usually heard openly. During that time, there may be ideas for both MBPG and the residents to reach a ‘win-win’ solution,” he told Malay Mail when contacted recently.

Hassan said he has been following the issue closely over the past week.

The social activist-lawyer said that as a parliamentarian, he wanted to take a neutral position on the matter.

“I only hope that MBPG will not resort to using stern actions against the residents.

“In my view, MBPG needs to consider other solutions first before resorting to issuing summonses, compounds, court action or other legal means,” he said.

Last Sunday, it was reported that Asman Shah explained that MBPG would not issue an immediate compound on the issue of indiscriminate parking but would start with a 21-day notice for vehicle owners to remove their cars.

He said the council will only compound repeat offenders at a rate of between RM100 and RM2,000.

Prior to that, on October 4, Johor Umno secretary Datuk Abdul Halim Suleiman was reported as saying that the council is insensitive for introducing such action.

Many residents were also shocked by MBPG’s action earlier this month after the council posted a notice on its Facebook page saying that those who obstruct public roads by parking vehicles in front of their houses can be issued a compound.