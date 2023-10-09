KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — In a move to maintain harmony among neighbours in the city, the Pasir Gudang City Council (MBPG) said it will strengthen its ban on roadside parking in residential areas after it received hundreds of complaints.

In a report by Malay daily Utusan Malaysia, Pasir Gudang mayor Datuk Asman Shah Abd Rahman said that this measure is in response to numerous conflicts among residents in their respective residential areas.

“This law has been in place for a long time, but it gained attention after discussions were held to enforce the regulation due to hundreds of complaints received by MBPG. Last year, we received 242 complaints, and as of September this year, we have received 349 complaints.

“Majority of these complaints were made by neighbours who quarrelled and are not speaking to each other due to conflict over parking. So, it’s time for us to enforce this law for the harmony of the community and residents.

“MBPG intends to restore relations among community members. At the same time, we do not want to burden the community unnecessarily,” he was quoted as saying.

Asman Shah said that the enforcement action is also their responsibility to the taxpayers in the Pasir Gudang area, as they must act on every complaint received to avoid being accused of negligence.

“The enforcement of this law is expected to be implemented only next year. We will conduct an awareness campaign to educate the public about this regulation. Previously, we provided flexibility and did not impose strict actions, but when necessary, we will implement them,” he said.

Asman Shah also informed that they have issued eight notices regarding these violations, but no fines have been imposed on any vehicle owners.

“When we receive a complaint, we will conduct an inspection first, and if the complaint is valid, we will issue a 21-day notice for vehicle owners to relocate their vehicles.

“If they remain stubborn, then we will proceed with compound fines, with a minimum of RM100 and a maximum of RM2,000 for repeat offenses,” he said.

A few days ago, a notice from MBPG stating the prohibition of parking vehicles in front of houses, including outside the fence, went viral, sparking various reactions from the residents of Pasir Gudang, including politicians.