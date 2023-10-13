KUCHING, Oct 13 — MYAirline ought to come up with a comprehensive compensation system for customers who have purchased tickets following the suspension of its operation, said Dr Kelvin Yii.

The Bandar Kuching MP said the airline must announce their future plans as soon as possible in order to enable affected passengers make necessary travel arrangements and more importantly, for them to get their refunds.

“I urge MYAirline to come up with a robust designated customer service to address the bulk of concerns that consumers may have, as well as to ensure that their consumers receive full compensation because this is not their fault,” he said in a statement.

Yii added that he would be engaging with the federal Transport Minister and Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister to seek solutions to the problems faced by the passengers following MYAirline’s sudden announcement to suspend its operations effective yesterday.

“Such sudden announcement is highly unethical and irresponsible as it is overly disruptive to the travel plans of passengers all around the country, including those here in Kuching,” he said.

“Just this morning, we saw many passengers arriving at the Kuching International Airport expecting to fly out of Kuching only to receive news that the airline’s operations had been grounded.

“This has caused all kinds of inconvenience and even economic loss to the public, and is utterly unacceptable, hence, actions must be taken to better protect the rights of consumers,” said Yii, while calling on all relevant ministries including agencies such as the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) to hold MYAirline accountable.

MYAirline earlier announced that its operations would be suspended until further notice.

The airline, in a statement posted on its Facebook page, said “it has come to this ‘extremely painful decision’ because of financial pressures that have made it necessary to suspend operations pending the shareholder restructuring and recapitalisation of the airline.” — Borneo Post Online