KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Local airlines AirAsia and Batik Air have today offered special fares for passengers who are affected by MYAirline's abrupt operation suspension.

In a statement, AirAsia announced a 50 per cent discount on base fares for affected passengers with confirmed flight bookings to and from Kuala Lumpur, Langkawi, Penang, Tawau, Kota Baru, Kuching, Kota Kinabalu, Kota Kinabalu, and Bangkok's Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi airports from today until November 30 this year.

To redeem this offer, passengers affected by MYAirline flight cancellations can present their confirmed flight bookings at AirAsia Sales Counters at KL Sentral in Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (Terminal 2) in Sepang, Langkawi International Airport, Penang International Airport, Sultan Ismail Petra Airport in Kota Baru, Kuching International Airport, Tawau Airport, Kota Kinabalu International Airport, Don Mueang International Airport and Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok.

It has also offered job opportunities to affected MYAirline staff members.

“We are pleased to consider hiring eligible and qualified individuals from MYAirline who share our passion for the industry and are willing to contribute their skills and expertise to our team.

“We encourage affected MYAirline staff to reach out to us and explore the possibilities of joining our Allstars family,” Bo Lingam Kanagalingam, AirAsia Aviation Group Ltd chief executive said in the statement.

Batik Air has also provided one-way all-inclusive special fixed fares for travel until November 30 this year, subject to seating availability, according to its statement released today.

“With these challenges passengers are currently facing, our aim is to assist passengers so that they can reach their destinations with ease. We're here to support the affected passengers during this time,” said Datuk Chandran Rama Murthy, group strategic director of Batik Air and Lion Group in the statement.

The one-way special rates that Batik Air is offering are RM129 to Penang, RM159 to Langkawi, RM199 to Kuching and RM299 to Kota Kinabalu and Don Mueang, Bangkok.

Earlier this morning, MYAirline suspended all of its operations citing financial pressures as the reason for the abrupt suspension taking immediate effect until further notice.

The company said the suspension was needed due to pending shareholder restructuring and recapitalisation for its future stability, and told affected passengers not to head to the airport and to find alternative travel plans for their destinations.

Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) said that MYAirline must refund consumers who have purchased tickets and are affected by this abrupt suspension.