KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Amid rising tensions over the South China Sea territorial claims, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reportedly said that China has promised to honour claims from others in the disputed areas.

In an interview with Time magazine, he said that he publicly raised the matter at an Asean gathering in the presence of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

“But to me, what is reassuring is the categorical statement by Li that they will honour and respect the claims of others,” he reportedly said.

“We do have issues [with China] like the South China Sea but the engagement has been working, in the sense that we have stated our position, and I’m at least reassured that China has said they will not do anything except through meaningful exchanges and dialogue. But of course, they are firm about the involvement of any third party in this dispute and conflict, and I share this sentiment.”

Anwar, who has visited China twice since becoming prime minister, said Beijing's intentions of honest engagement were noticeable.

“Thus far, when things are raised, or a polite note of concern is expressed, they do not necessarily withdraw but at least give some deference or consideration. Which means they do not, for example, aggressively enter our waters.

“When we identify cases of them entering our waters, and give a note of protest, then they have steered away on a number of occasions,” he said.

In August, Malaysia along with the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam rejected as baseless a map released by China that denotes its claims to sovereignty including in the South China Sea which Beijing said today should be viewed rationally and objectively.

China released the map on Monday of its famous U-shaped line covering about 90 per cent of the South China Sea, a source of many of the disputes in one of the world’s most contested waterways, where more than US$3 trillion (RM14.16 trillion) of trade passes each year.

On its relations with another superpower, the United States, Anwar said they have been a longtime ally and friend and Malaysia refuses to be intimidated by them, such as in its decision to choose Huawei for its second rollout of 5G network.

“The previous administration, my predecessor, decided to have just one network system, [from Swedish firm] Ericsson. My position was to continue it because it is an important technology. But why shouldn’t we utilize the best of both worlds? So we chose Huawei to also participate,” he added.

Anwar said last month that the introduction of a second 5G network would allow more effective participation by China’s digital giant Huawei with a provision of both “Western and Eastern technology”.

The review prompted envoys from the US and European Union to warn Putrajaya about risks to national security and foreign investment if it allowed Huawei in, while local critics pointed to a need for an open tender.

“Of course, this displeased some people. But I can’t help it. My commitment and loyalty are to the people of Malaysia,” he told the magazine.