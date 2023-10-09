KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Members of Parliament from both sides of the divide were in unison today in support of the Palestinian people’s struggle to claim their rights and sovereignty oppressed by the Zionist regime, Israel.

They pledged this when debating the Israel-Palestine conflict in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah (PN-Indera Mahkota) said the Palestinian people have the right to defend themselves and the whole world should accept that fact and stand in solidarity by rejecting the skewed views of certain superpowers behind Israel.

“I agree there should be an immediate solution and for the fighting to be stopped. But the situation should not return to status quo once there is a ceasefire.

“A solution can only (be acceptable) on the condition that Israel’s illegal occupation and apartheid policies are stopped, (only) then we can agree on a solution. We must continue to label Israel as an apartheid entity. And it is very important that Malaysia does not normalise relations with Israel,” he said.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi voiced out Malaysia’s stance in urging the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to take immediate action and get all parties to cease the ongoing acts of violence and armed conflict in the Gaza Strip.

Ahmad Zahid said the Palestinian people must be given back the absolute right to freedom from the illegal Israeli occupation, the right to return the land seized by Israel and the right to form an independent and sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as the capital.

Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh (PH-Ledang), in his debate, said the ongoing clashes are not considered violent acts by Hamas, but rather self-defence from the Zionist regime’s oppression and cruel actions against the Palestinian people.

Syed Ibrahim, who is Head of the Malaysian Parliament Caucus for Palestine also urged the government to state its position over normalisation efforts between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

“If this (Israeli-Saudi Arabia normalisation) happens, it will create a very complicated situation for countries that have relations with Saudi Arabia, including Malaysia,” he said.

Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (Muda-Muar) said the reality was that the Palestinian people were living in the “largest prison in the world” in which their daily freedom was restricted while having to live in fear of the fact they could be bombed anytime by the Zionist regime.

“They have been living in fear 24 hours a day, seven days a week for decades. This is not something new that only emerged in the last few weeks. That’s why the world only uses selective anger when innocent people are killed and they turn a blind eye when Palestinians have been brutally killed for decades.

“When world leaders say Israel has the right to defend itself, where are they when Palestinians are brutally killed? Where is the Palestinians’ right to defend themselves,” he questioned.

Meanwhile, Lee Chuan How (PH-Ipoh Timur) said legal action must be taken against Israel considering that the violence perpetrated by the Zionist regime has been going on for a long time and had cost many lives.

“We can adopt 100,000 resolutions at any multilateral level, but we need to make sure that action is taken and that international law applies to all, including the terrorist regime of Israel,” he said.

RSN Rayer (PH-Jelutong) suggested that Malaysia send a medical aid team for the Palestinian victims.

“At the same time, I would like to ask if we plan to send peace corps to Palestine to protect the victims of Israel’s atrocities,” he said. — Bernama