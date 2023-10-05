PUTRAJAYA, Oct 5 — Applications for admission to the 1,334 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions nationwide will be made through a single channel, the TVET Recruitment Unit (UPTVET), starting October 30, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, said that applications can be made through the UPTVET portal https://mohon.tvet.gov.my.

He said the matter was decided through the National TVET Council (MTVET) meeting which he chaired here today, which aims to coordinate applications to avoid duplication and mismatch.

“UPTVET will be developed to coordinate applications for admission to all TVET institutions based on the TVET courses that participants are interested in and the TVET institutions they choose,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid said this at a press conference after chairing the MTVET meeting and then witnessing the exchange of a memorandum of cooperation on TVET programme transformation between the government, government-linked companies (GLCs) and private companies.

Previously, applications for admission to TVET institutions were made through websites provided by the institutions.

The meeting was attended by MTVET members involving Cabinet members from 12 ministries related to TVET, as well as academic and industry figures.

Ahmad Zahid said that the meeting also agreed that all TVET institutions offer courses based on high technology including renewable energy so that participants who complete the course meet the requirements of the labour market.

He added that the marketability of TVET graduates currently exceeds 92 per cent, with 7.5 per cent of them continuing their studies at higher levels and following professional courses in the TVET fields.

“I hope TVET will be the main choice and the future to address the problem of school dropouts and reduce the level of unemployment in the country,” he said.

He added that to increase interest and retain participants who are following the TVET courses, the Ministry of Human Resources will create a funding scheme including giving allowances.

Ahmad Zahid said he had also instructed the TVET Secretariat to prepare a roadmap to translate the national TVET policy. — Bernama