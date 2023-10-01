KUALA TERENGGANU, Oct 1 — The 15th Terengganu State Legislative Assembly which convened today made history with the absence of an opposition bloc.

This is after Perikatan Nasional (PN) made a clean sweep of all seats in the state election last August.

The Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin has consented for the First Session of the 15th State Legislative Assembly to convene today.

Also present were Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, state assembly speaker Mohd Nor Hamzah and his deputy Khazan Che Mat.

In the state election on August 12, the PAS and Bersatu alliance created history when it swept all 32 seats, thus leaving Terengganu without an opposition for the first time since Independence. — Bernama