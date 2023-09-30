PUTRAJAYA, Sept 30 — Apart from promoting the country’s tourism sector, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) also plays a role in introducing Malaysian culture and arts, said Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

He said in addition to attracting tourists, this cultural aspect can also foster a spirit of unity in the multi-ethnic and multi-religious Malaysian society.

“Unity can be achieved through culture and arts such as dance and music, which require team cooperation. Without teamwork, a dance or a piece of music cannot be performed well,” he said in his speech at Putrajaya Cultural Festival 2023 here tonight.

The Putrajaya Cultural Festival 2023 organised by Motac in collaboration with Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) and Istana Budaya, from September 28 to October 1, was officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim Saturday night.

Tiong said Malaysia’s ethnic and cultural diversity has made the country a popular international tourist destination.

“Motac will ensure continuous initiatives and strategies are taken to promote interesting arts and cultural tourism destinations,” he said.

The Putrajaya Cultural Festival 2023 was organised with the aim to bring the general public and international community closer to Malaysia’s arts, cultural and tourism activities and to promote the various tourism products available in the country.

Themed “Unity Through Cultural Arts”, the event was also aimed to strengthen the spirit of living in harmony and the spirit of unity through art, culture and heritage.

This mega festival in Putrajaya is one of Motac’s efforts in promoting tourism products as well as unique programmes that can attract the attention of tourists.

Among the activities organised for the four-day festival are the Putrajaya Culture Fun Run & Gathering which features a five-kilometre running event dressed in traditional clothing, traditional stage performances, art care, heritage food demonstrations, craft product sales as well as art, culture and tourism contests and quizzes. — Bernama