KUCHING, Sept 30 — Kuching has been named the third cheapest destination in the Asia Pacific region for holidaymakers wanting to go on vacation this year, according to digital travel platform Agoda.

According to its recent analysis on total travel data assessment, many travellers have booked their trips to Kuching between December 22 and 31 this year.

“Whether it’s New Year’s Eve, Christmas, school holidays or simply because of a quiet time at work, tourism booms globally during the final ten days of the year.

“Always on the lookout for the best possible deals and most competitive prices, Agoda analysed the average room rates of tourist destinations between 22 to 31 December.

“In Malaysia, Kuching, Sarawak is the most affordable tourist destination, with an average room rate of RM 282,” it said in a press statement.

Kuching emerges as the top three destinations this year, followed by Dalat in Vietnam, Goa in India, Baguio in the Philippines, Nagoya in Japan, Taichung in Taiwan, Melbourne in Australia, and Busan in South Korea.

Hat Yai in Thailand, and Yogyakarta in Indonesia meanwhile topped the list.

Photo of the Sarawak Legislative Assembly Building in Kuching. — Bernama pic

Agoda also found that despite being the lowest priced tourist destination, Kuching has emerged as one of the most researched locations that offers visitors as a great place to spend the final days of 2023.

Its director of partner services for Malaysia and Brunei, Cleland Robertson, said the competitive deals offered during the year-end holiday season, especially on the final ten days of the year, has played a critical role in influencing tourists’ decision to spend their vacation in Kuching.

“2023 has seen a great resurgence in travel across Asia as people reconnect with friends, family and loved ones and that special end-of-year holiday window is likely to be no different.

“But whether you’re on a solo adventure or making memories with loved ones, travelling during peak season means higher demand, so finding that special bargain can make all the difference.

“By highlighting the tourist destinations with the most affordable average accommodation rates, Agoda helps travellers, whatever their budget, celebrate the year-end in style,” he said.

He also noted low accommodation prices during peak season complements traveller’s preference in choosing tourist destinations especially after two years of travel restrictions due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“In December, Kuching turns into a festive wonderland, adorned in colourful lights and decorations. Locals and visitors alike gather at the lively Carpenter Street, where the vibrant nightlife scene takes on an extra layer of excitement during New Year’s Eve.

From bustling beaches and thrilling theme parks to spiritual sanctuaries and foodie. Kuching turns into a festive wonderland, adorned in colourful lights and decorations. Stroll along the scenic Kuching Waterfront or join the annual Kuching Christmas parade for some festive fun. Don't miss the iconic Padungan Roundabout Cat Statue that never fails to dress for the occasion.

"It is the perfect family getaway to embrace nature and make the most of your extra vacation days," he said. — Borneo Post Online

“It is the perfect family getaway to embrace nature and make the most of your extra vacation days,” he said. — Borneo Post Online