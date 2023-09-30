SHAH ALAM, Sept 30 — The Selangor government expects the planning permission to demolish the Shah Alam Stadium and replace it with the state-of-the-art Shah Alam Stadium Complex to be issued in early November.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said demolition works will proceed as soon as approval is given.

“Definitely the demolition works will commence this year. If it’s not the end of October, then early November, that is our target.

“Insya-Allah, we target that it (KSSA) will be completed in 2026,” he said when asked on the matter after officiating the Selangor Property Expo 2023 organised by the Selangor Housing and Property Board (LPHS) here today.

It was reported in June that the state government had submitted a planning permission application to tear down the now-dilapidated stadium and develop the sports complex at the same site. — Bernama