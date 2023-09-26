KUALA NERUS, Sept 26 — The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has identified 4,795 flood-prone locations nationwide.

Its Operations director Datuk Ahmad Izram Osman said the country is currently in the north-east monsoon (MTL) transition season causing heavy rains and floods affecting several states, including the West Coast of Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, and Sarawak. JBPM is ready with all personnel, assets, and standard operating procedures (SOPs) to face any potential disasters.

“We will collaborate with the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MET Malaysia) to monitor and assess the weather every three hours.

“As for weather forecasts, rainfall, and wind conditions, data will be gathered by the operations management centre at the headquarters as well as in each state to facilitate the necessary implementation or precautionary measures,” he told reporters after the Governance, Integrity, and Anti-Corruption Talk (BiGIAR) 2023 for the Eastern Zone held here today.

A total of 500 participants, including JBPM personnel, government agency employees, and corporate sector staff from Pahang, Kelantan, and Terengganu, took part in BiGIAR, which aims to enhance the integrity level of the workforce.

Ahmad Izram added that 7,920 volunteer firefighters nationwide will support flood relief efforts, in addition to the 14,000 permanent JBPM officers and personnel.

In another development, Ahmad Izram said 41 JBPM officers have faced disciplinary actions for various misconduct cases include drug abuse, absenteeism, engaging in illicit relationships, close proximity (khalwat), sexual crimes, corruption, and abuse of power from January until yesterday.

“The actions taken involve penalties such as dismissal, fines, salary suspension, salary reduction, and revocation of emolument rights,” he said.

JBPM has also received 50 complaints from January until yesterday involving its personnel, with the majority of them related to abuse of power, Ahmad Izram added. — Bernama