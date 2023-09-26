ALOR SETAR, Sept 26 — Twenty-one victims from six families have been evacuated to a temporary relief centre in the Kubang Pasu district after floods inundated their houses last night.

Kedah Civil Defence Force (APM) head of disaster management secretariat Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said the centre was opened at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Changlun at 9pm.

He said all the victims from Kampung Nangmah and Kampung Paya Nong Mi in Mukim Temin were evacuated to the centre when flood waters began to inundate their houses at 8.50pm.

“It rained for more than eight hours in the Kubang Pasu district, causing the area to be flooded. The APM received a report about the flood at 8.50pm from the Temin village head and advised the victims to quickly move to the centre,” it said in a statement yesterday. — Bernama