KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — All telecommunications companies (telcos) in the country will sign a share subscription agreement (SSA) on equity stakes in Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) in the near future, says Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the implementation of the 5G network could be accelerated with the involvement of telcos in the SSA.

He said 5G network coverage in populated areas in Malaysia had reached 68.8 per cent as of August 31, and was expected to hit 80 per cent by the end of the year or early next year.

“At the latest (to reach 80 per cent), maybe in January (next year) if everything goes smoothly,” he told reporters after attending the Klang River Festival here, today.

On July 21, Fahmi said CelcomDigi, Maxis, Telekom Malaysia, U Mobile and YTL Communications would finalise negotiations on equity stakes in DNB, thereby supporting the development of the country’s 5G network.

It is part of the government’s plan to introduce a second 5G network through a new entity after the 5G implementation model was changed from a single wholesale network (SWN) to a dual network.

The development of the 5G network under the SWN model through DNB would continue until it reaches 80 per cent coverage of populated areas, before switching to a dual-network model.

Meanwhile, Fahmi, who is also the spokesperson of the Unity Government, reminded all parties not to use rhetoric that touched on the sensitivities of the 3Rs (religion, race and royalty) when campaigning for the Pelangai state seat by-election.

He said the results for the Pulai parliamentary seat and Simpang state seat by-elections in Johor yesterday which were in favour of the Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional (PH-BN) coalition, showed that such rhetoric was no longer accepted by voters.

“Enough of the narrow-minded racist rhetoric (by the opposition). We focus on unity and efforts to develop the country,” he said.

The by-election for the Pelangai state seat is being held following the death of the incumbent Datuk Seri Johari Harun, 53, in a plane crash near Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam, Selangor, on August 17.

The Election Commission has set October 7 for polling, while early voting will take place on October 3. — Bernama