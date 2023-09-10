LABUAN, Sept 10 — A quiet evening turned tragic when an elderly man was struck and killed by a motorcyclist at Jalan Patau-Patau, near Sebor Saguking here last night.

The victim, identified as Abdillah Abas, 65, a resident of Kg Gersik, was killed in the 10.20pm unfortunate incident while the motorcyclist suffered severe injuries.

Labuan police chief Supt. Mohd Hamizi Halim said the 26-year-old motorcyclist, a food Panda rider was returning to town when the accident happened and the motorcyclist was currently undergoing treatment at the Labuan Hospital.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the unlighted road road may have partly contributed to the collision as Abdullah was attempting to cross the road.

“Nevertheless, police are conducting a thorough investigation under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said.

Mohd Hamizi said the motorcyclist, whose identity has not been disclosed yet and Abdillah were rushed to the hospital for treatment but Abdillah passed away while receiving treatment at the hospital.

Police are urging anyone with information about the accident to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigations. — Bernama