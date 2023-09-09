KUALA KUBU BARU, Sept 9 — Prime Minister’s wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail was conferred the Honorary Doctorate of Philosophy in Political and Social Sciences by Universiti Selangor (Unisel) today.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Bandar Tun Razak MP, received the honorary doctorate from Unisel Chancellor Raja Tan Sri Arshad Alhaj Raja Tun Uda Alhaj in conjunction with the university’s 17th convocation ceremony in its Bestari Jaya campus.

In her speech, Dr Wan Azizah said the award was a recognition not only to her but to everyone who had supported her and her family members through the various challenges in politics or their personal lives.

“I have had the opportunity to work as a doctor, treating patients from different walks of life and then venturing into politics. In both fields, I need the support and trust of the people I want to serve,” she said.

Unisel president and vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohammad Redzuan Othman said the conferment of the honorary doctorate on Dr Wan Azizah was in recognition of her outstanding service to the country and the university.

“During her tenure as deputy prime minister, Dr Wan Azizah inaugurated the National Conference on Women and Children at the Faculty of Education and Social Sciences in August 2018, which among others focused on the importance of protecting the welfare of children.

“This was related to her portfolio as Minister of Women, Family and Community Development at the time, and her presence enlightened the Unisel community as she also warmly and graciously interacted with them,” he said.

A total of 1,306 graduates will receive their scrolls during the two-day convocation that starts today. — Bernama