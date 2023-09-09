JOHOR BARU, Sept 9 — Federal police will be summoning Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for questioning over his remarks made during the run-up to today’s twin by-elections in Pulai and Simpang Jeram.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the former prime minister will be summoned to Bukit Aman in Kuala Lumpur to have his statement recorded next Thursday.

“This is based on two investigation papers against Muhyiddin on his earlier statements regarding an alleged fatwa and on the Malays losing power,” he told reporters at Maktab Sultan Abu Bakar here today.

Also present was Johor Baru South police chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat.

Ayob Khan said that police have also referred PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang‘s statement allegedly disputing the authority of the Pardons Board to the Attorney General’s Chambers for further action.

He said that police would continue to monitor individuals, including politicians, who make irresponsible remarks about race, religion, and the royal institution, dubbed the 3Rs, for possible legal action.

Ayob Khan, who had earlier inspected the Pulai parliamentary by-election polling centre here, also told reporters that voting has been smooth so far with no untoward incident.

“We have a total of 3,490 officers and police personnel assigned to the Pulai parliamentary and the Simpang Jeram state constituencies today,” he said.

Polling centres here and in Muar opened at 8am and will close at 6pm for voters to cast their ballots for the Pulai parliamentary seat and the Simpang Jeram state seat.

The by-elections were called following the July 23 death of its incumbent Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub from Pakatan Harapan.

Wet weather is expected in Johor Baru and Muar, with storms in the afternoon.

The skies have been overcast since dawn with a short downpour in Johor Baru at about 9am that petered out, enabling a 24 per cent voter turnout for the Pulai federal seat at noon.