MUKAH, Aug 31 — In his address at the state-level National Day celebration here today, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said he was sad that the country is still unable to focus its energy on economic development and due to political bickering in Peninsular Malaysia.

He said there are some leaders who are desperate to use race and religious issues that can divide a plural society just to gain political support.

“Surely this is not good for the country when the whole world is still struggling with various problems, in particular the post-Covid-19 pandemic, wars, and global climate change.

“Our country should be united to face all these problems,” the premier said.

“Hence, we should stop fighting among ourselves because this will lead to disunity based on race and religion or racial background or regions,” he stressed.

“If we continue to be suspicious of each other and always quarrel, our energy and thoughts will only be geared towards beating our rivals,” the premier said.

Abang Johari said in Sarawak, the state government under the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) administration has given space to chart a clear direction in terms of economic development, especially through the Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030).

He said since 2017, the state government has invested in quite a lot of funds in terms of digital development, physical infrastructures in the urban and rural areas, human resources and education, renewable energy and participation in the oil and gas sector, including exploring new fields.

He said the state government has also invested in the hydrogen economy, carbon business, and Carbon Capture Storage (CCS).

“All this is aimed at enabling the state's economy to grow faster to a high level so the state's revenue will increase and the people can get jobs with a decent salary,” he said.

He added continuous efforts are also made to attract investment from abroad in the energy-based industrial sector, including the downstream activities in the oil and gas industry as in Samalaju and Tanjung Kidurong, Bintulu.

“Last week I led the state government delegation to Norway and the United Kingdom to study the CCS initiative on the use of technology,” he said.

He said in Sweden, the delegation visited the energy industry that involves the distribution of energy across the national boundaries, adding that this experience is important to Sarawak in exporting its energy to its neighbours.