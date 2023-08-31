KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor has claimed that any political cooperation in the country would not succeed without PAS’s involvement as the party was a “kingmaker” in Malaysia’s political scene.

Muhammad Sanusi made the bold claim in response to Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi's dismissal of any talk of Umno reviving the Muafakat Nasional (MN) alliance with PAS, saying that the Islamic party may have hidden agendas behind such a move.

He went as far as to describe PAS as having great influence in determining the direction of any political party.

“I think if you will not go anywhere if you do not seriously involve PAS, any political cooperation in Malaysia today needs PAS as a kingmaker.

“If Ahmad Zahid wishes to do anything without involving PAS, he will not be able to prolong his political career,” Muhammad Sanusi was quoted as saying by Utusan Malaysia.

He added that Umno was now mired in a crisis under Ahmad Zahid, evident from the party's rejection in the recently concluded state polls in Kedah which was a manifestation of rejection towards the latter's leadership as well.

On PAS being accused of having a hidden agenda for wanting to revive MN, Muhammad Sanusi said it was Ahmad Zahid's plotting instead and everyone knew the true history before MN's dissolvement.

“He returned from his vacation and took control to ensure that MN was a pact between Umno and PAS.

“And this was not MN’s original goal, which is uniting all Muslims,” Muhammad Sanusi was quoted as saying by Free Malaysia Today.

Yesterday Ahmad Zahid said Umno does not intend to revisit any partnership with “scheming” party leaders in response to a proposal by former Umno leader Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman to revive MN.

PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the party was ready to work with Umno again via MN, claiming Umno members were still in favour of such an alliance but “not with leaders who were willing to team up with DAP”.