KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) will activate its Business Continuity Plan (BCP) for inflight meal services on selected routes under Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB), effective September 1, 2023, following the end of its contract extension with Brahim’s Food Services (BFS) on August 31, 2023.

In a statement today, the aviation group said the activation of the BCP marked the discontinuation of the legacy partnership on catering services previously provided by BFS on selected domestic and international routes within the MAB network.

“During this transition, MAB will be serving the impacted routes with alternative inflight food and beverage (F&B), ensuring seamless operations while minimising any potential impact on customer comfort and experience,” it said.

It said other remaining routes would continue to be served by its current provider, POS Aviation.

MAG, the parent company of MAB, said the group has carefully planned for self-catering operations under MAB’s purview, involving the sourcing of pre-packed meal items and F&B supplies from multiple providers, including its lounge operator MAS Awana.

Meanwhile, it said MAG’s ground handling company, AeroDarat Services, would be managing the in-flight meal uplift process onboard the aircraft.

“To facilitate this, a temporary distribution centre has been established at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, in accordance with safety standards set by the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia and the Ministry of Health Malaysia,” it added. — Bernama