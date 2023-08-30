KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — The Education Ministry (MoE) today said that the “Imam Al-Nawawi’s 40 Hadith” appreciation module is important to curb radicalism and extremism in the community.

“MoE is committed to implementing the ‘Imam Al-Nawawi’s 40 Hadith’ because it will provide a positive impact as well as a real picture of Islam’s universal values and its practice in a pluralistic society in Malaysia,” it said in a statement.

The ministry said MOE Minister Fadhlina Sidek yesterday met with 16 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) representing diverse communities to discuss the module, its implementation, and matters related to national education.

“The meeting took place in an atmosphere of goodwill, reflecting the openness, agreement and commitment of all parties in building a Madani Malaysia based on the formula of diversity within the framework of unity,” it said.

Such meeting sessions will take place from time to time to accurately inform MoE’s initiatives, it said.

The ministry added that the space for dialogue is wide open in line with one of the MoE’s main thrusts, which is to strengthen the communication with each stakeholder.

The module’s pilot project will involve Muslim teachers and students in National Religious Secondary Schools (SMKA) and 228 Government-Aided Religious Schools (SABK).

It will then be expanded to schools and classes from Islamic Education subjects only, MoE said.

The 16 NGOs include the Federation of Taoist Associations Malaysia (FTAM), the Christian Federation of Malaysia (CFM), the Malaysian Buddhist Association (MBA), the Malaysia Hindu Sangam (MHS), the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall (KLSCAH) and the Malaysian Gurdwaras Council (MGC).

When launching the module on August 19, Fadhlina said that the module allowed teachers and students to gain an appreciation for the collection of 40 hadith compiled by Imam Al-Nawawi, especially the values contained within them.

She said it is aimed at fostering the values of the Prophet Muhammad’s sayings or “hadith” at the school level.

Later, federal Deputy Education Minister Lim Hui Ying clarified that Imam Al-Nawawi’s 40 Hadith module will not involve non-Muslim students, saying that she understands the anxiousness of the non-Muslim community on the issue.

She said when the module is introduced to national schools as well as schools under the ministry, it will only be for Muslim students.