KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — Police arrested a man suspected of abusing his two-year-old daughter at a house in Taman Pinggiran Cheras, Jalan Kuari, Ampang here.

Ampang district police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said the 37-year-old man was arrested at 10.30pm on Wednesday.

He said the arrest was made following a report lodged by the victim’s grandmother on Sunday after her granddaughter was found with injuries on her head and arm, as well as burn marks.

“The victim lives with her parents and a one-year-old sister. The victim told her grandmother that she was abused while at home and now the girl has been placed at Ampang Hospital for treatment,” he said in a statement today.

He said the initial investigation found that there were old and new injuries on the victim’s body and that the man was suspected of abusing his daughter because she was said to be hyperactive.

Mohd Azam said a urine test showed that the suspect, who works part-time as an oil deliveryman, was positive for drugs and had a previous record involving drugs.

The suspect was remanded for seven days until May 8 to assist in the investigation under Section 31(1) of the Children Act 2001. — Bernama

