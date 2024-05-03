HULU SELANGOR, May 3 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today denied claims that the proposed pay rise for civil servants that was announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last Wednesday, was a campaign tool for the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election.

Instead, the unity government had started the revision of the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) some time ago but the announcement was made in conjunction with the 2024 Labour Day celebration on May 1, he said.

“If looked at from the time frame of the announcement, their own question will be answered,” he said after attending Hari Raya celebrations at the Kuala Kubu Baru Police Academy, here today.

The home minister said this in response to Bersatu’s Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal who was quoted as saying that the announcement of a pay rise for civil servants would not have any effect on voters in the by-election.

The prime minister had on Wednesday (May 1), announced a pay rise of more than 13 per cent including a minimum pay of RM2,000 for civil servants under the SSPA, effective December 2024, through an allocation that would involve RM10 billion.

Anwar who is also the finance minister had said under the revised SSPA, the unity government would ensure that civil servants will enjoy a minimum remuneration of RM2,000 a month.

Saifuddin also challenged Wan Ahmad Fayhsal who is the Machang Member of Parliament and his Perikatan Nasional colleagues to make their stand known as to whether they support or are against the announced salary adjustment for civil servants.

The KKB by-election will witness a four-cornered fight involving Pang Sock Tao (Pakatan Harapan), Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent).

The by-election is being called following the death of incumbent Lee Kee Hiong, 58, on March 21, due to cancer.

The Election Commission (EC) set May 11 as polling day while early voting is on May 7. — Bernama