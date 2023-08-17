SHAH ALAM, Aug 17 — Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) tests for relatives of the 10 people killed in the Beechcraft aircraft crash in Elmina here today will be conducted at the South Klang district police headquarters (IPD) from tonight.

According to South Klang district police chief ACP Cha Hoong Fong, several relatives of the victims had turned up for the DNA process at the police headquarters.

“It is already open (for DNA testing) and some relatives have arrived. We will wait for the others as well,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

The dead comprised six passengers and two crew members of the plane, and a motorist and a motorcyclist who were passing by the area at the time of the accident.

The ill-fated aircraft was on its way from Langkawi to Subang when it crashed at about 2.50pm. — Bernama