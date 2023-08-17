PONTIAN, Aug 17 — Johor Umno deputy chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan is confident that the Pakatan Harapan (PH)-Barisan Nasional (BN) alliance can win in the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections on September 9.

He said the unity pact could score comfortable victories if PH and BN supporters go out to vote.

“On paper we can win comfortably, judging from the votes received by PH and BN (then contesting on their own) in the 15th general election.

“However, it will depend on the turnout among PH-BN supporters on polling day. We must get as many of our supporters as possible to go and cast their ballots,” he told reporters after launching the Johor-level 2023 National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign here today.

Ahmad, who is an Umno supreme council member, said Johor Umno would hold a special meeting tonight to discuss preparations for the two by-elections, which were called following the death of the incumbent Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub from PH on July 23.

The Election Commission has fixed nominations for August 26, early voting on September 5 and polling on September 9 for both by-elections. — Bernama