KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong has reportedly denied claims that he abandoned his party duties to attend a Jacky Cheung concert on the night of August 12, when the state election was held.

Instead, the Ayer Hitam MP said his campaigning duty for Barisan Nasional (BN) had ended the night before.

“Cheung's concert started at 8pm, two hours after voting had ended.

“We had to stop campaigning at 11.59pm the day before. That's the law,” he said in a video on his Facebook account.

Videos and photos of Wee attending the concert went viral the night of the votes of state elections being counted.

The former transport minister showed nine photographs of him campaigning for BN to deny claims that he was “very free” during the two-week period.

Wee then addressed the woman seen attending the concert with him, which he said was his “ex-girlfriend”, referring to his wife.

In July, MCA announced it would not field any of its candidates in the state elections, with secretary-general Datuk Chong Sin Woon saying that it is still loyal to Barisan Nasional (BN). and will focus their energy on the next general election instead.

Previously, MCA and fellow BN component MIC were reportedly left out of seat negotiations among parties in the national unity government, with BN lynchpin Umno being the sole representative for the coalition.

Out of 108 seats BN contested in the six state elections, the coalition only won 19 seats.