KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Barisan Nasional's (BN) candidate for the Jeram Padang state seat Datuk Mohd Zaidy Abdul Kadir was involved in a road accident early morning today.

The matter was confirmed by Umno secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki via a Facebook posting.

He said that the accident took place along Jalan Pasir Besar-Palong stretch at around 3.25am.

Datuk Mohd Zaidy Abdul Kadir (third from right) suffered minor injuries following a crash early this morning. — Picture via Facebook/ Sahabat Mohd Zaidy Abdul Kadir

“I got the news this morning. The driver is in critical condition.

“Let’s pray that both of them could recover completely and be relieved of all pain,” he wrote in his Facebook posting.

According to a Berita Harian report Mohd Zaidy, who will be contesting against Perikatan Nasional candidate S. Surash in the upcoming Negeri Sembilan poll on August 12, only suffered minor injuries.