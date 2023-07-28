KUALA NERUS, July 28 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim handed appointment letters to PKR candidates contesting in the Terengganu and Kelantan state elections on August 12.

Terengganu candidate Wan Muhamad Haikal Ghazali received his appointment letter to contest in Wakaf Mempelam, Eka Lisut for Manir and Osman Umar for Sura, while Azan Ismail received his appointment letter to contest as the party’s candidate in the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election.

Anwar also handed appointment letters to Kelantan state election candidates Zamakh Sari Ibrahim (Pasir Pekan), Syed Mohd Alidustur Syed Md Zain (Panchor), Ezzat Hanuzi (Chetok), Zinda Khalil Sastro Hassan (Tanjong Mas), Aina Sayuty (Pasir Tumboh), Kamaruddin Mat Zin (Limbongan) and Mohd Shukri Ishak (Mengkebang).

In the brief meeting at the VVIP waiting room at Sultan Mahmud Airport, Anwar also urged all candidates to campaign in a harmonious and healthy manner.

He also reminded them to move in tandem with party machinery to ensure effective communication could be delivered to voters and prayed that all candidates under the Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional alliance would be victorious in the upcoming elections. — Bernama