SHAH ALAM, July 27 — The granting of RM100 in e-cash credit to over 10 million adult Malaysians with an annual income of RM100,000 and below is part of the government’s efforts to educate the public faced with a cashless and digital economy.

Deputy Finance Minister I Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said he estimated about 30 per cent of the e-cash recipients could face difficulty obtaining the credit as they would not have access to the required system.

“Therefore, we ask that local leaders such as the village head and penghulu help all parties to obtain the e-cash and educate those that are not tech savvy as this is a learning process,” he told the media after attending the signing of a cooperation agreement between Erbe World Holding Bhd, CTOS Digital Bhd and CelcomDigi Bhd.

During the launch of the Madani Economy: Rakyat Empowerment Framework earlier today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that the government would be presenting RM100 e-cash credit to 10 million adult Malaysians from the B40 and M40 groups earning RM100,000 or less annually.

The prime minister said RM1 billion had been allocated for this programme.

Ahmad Maslan said that while the amount might seem small to certain groups, the e-cash would still help recipients and improve the local economy apart from educating people about the digital economy and the culture of a cashless society.

“However, I estimate that 70 per cent (of the recipients) will not face any problems. Only those 30 per cent from rural areas will have issues and we must have a system to ensure they will also benefit from the e-wallet,” he said, adding that the government would make announcements on the e-cash’s implementation from time to time.

Ahmad Maslan also said the Finance Ministry is ready to implement any instructions from the prime minister on the handing out of the e-cash credit, the RM300 special aid to civil servants grade 56 and below, and RM200 for retired civil servants. — Bernama