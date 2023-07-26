KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Transparency International Malaysia (TI-M) today urged the government to provide whistleblower protection to a trial witness, Nurhaizah Ejab who raised the issue of a colleague’s repeated truancy in the “Tiada Guru” case.

This comes in light of last week’s High Court ruling in favour of three former students at a government school in Sabah against their English teacher for dereliction of duties.

“TI-M calls on the Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek to ensure the Ministry Of Education whistleblower teacher Nurhaizah Ejab is given full protection against any form of retaliation or intimidation.

“Protect the teacher who was a trial witness from any real or implied harassment and issue a warning that all who harass or threaten witnesses or whistleblowers will be severely dealt with. This is also consistent with the spirit of the Whistleblower Protection Act 2010,” said TI-M president Muhammad Mohan in a statement this evening.

TI-M also urged the government to enforce the “surcharge” clause against any public servant found negligent in performing their duties and misusing their positions.

Last week, the High Court in Kota Kinabalu ruled in favour of three former students of SMK Taun Gusi, Kota Belud, awarding them RM90,000 in damages.

The students, Rusiah Sabdarin, Nur Natasha Allisya Hamali, and Calvina Angayung, sued a former teacher and others for refusing to teach them English in 2017.

High Court Judge Leonard David Shim found in favour of the students, stating that they had successfully proven their case on a balance of probabilities.

During the trial, Nurhaizah was listed as a witness against the truant English teacher, Mohd Jainal Jamran.