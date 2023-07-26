IPOH, July 26 — A fisherman lost RM284,850 in a non-existent cryptocurrency investment scam after being conned by his “love interest”.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said in a statement today that a report was lodged by the victim, 27, yesterday stating that he had been conned by a “woman” he fell in love with after she contacted him through WeChat app in November last year.

The suspect offered him a cryptocurrency investment scheme in January and sent him a link through WeChat and promised returns of RM200,000 with a RM30,000 investment.

“Because he was in an online relationship with the ‘woman’, the victim invested through the app she provided,” he said, adding that the victim made 99 money transfers to 21 different bank accounts from March 6 till July 15 using his savings, loans from his family, friends and employers, totalling RM284,850.

Mohd Yusri said that the suspect kept asking the victim to continue investing even though the victim had run out of funds, and the victim decided to ask for his money back. The suspect made various excuses and stopped replying to his messages on WeChat.

The victim then realised he was cheated and lodged a police report, he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama