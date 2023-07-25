JOHOR BARU, July 25 — Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat will be appointed as the Johor Crime Prevention Foundation’s (YPJNJ) adviser.

Foundation chairman Datuk Tee Siew Kiong said Kamarul Zaman agreed to the appointment after he paid a courtesy visit to his office at the foundation in the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

“I believe Datuk Kamarul Zaman can assist and provide a good perspective based on his experience gained from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

“Kamarul Zaman's involvement will greatly help the affairs of this foundation,” he said in a statement today.

The former state government committee chairman was commenting on YPJNJ’s latest appointments and said these were in line with its future programmes which revolve around supporting the police in maintaining peace and security.

Tee said such efforts were particularly important in developed states such as Johor, Selangor and Penang that were more prone to criminal activity.