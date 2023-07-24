JOHOR BARU, July 24 — Police managed to cripple a notorious house-breaking gang called Geng Topeng (Malay for “mask gang”), who is believed to be involved in a spate of 15 house burglaries in Johor involving RM680,500 in losses, after arresting 10 suspects recently.

The suspects were arrested in two special operations conducted by police at the North-South Expressway’s Simpang Renggam rest area and a residence in Impian Residence Senibong in Masai, near here on July 13.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the two raids were carried out from 4am to 5.30am by the D9 and D8 of the Johor police’s Special Criminal Investigation Division.

He said a total of 11 local suspects, consisting of eight men and two women, aged between 20 and 44, were arrested in the raids.

“The arrests also included the gang’s 43-year-old mastermind.

“The suspects were involved in 15 cases of robbery and burglary in the Johor Baru South, Johor Baru North, Kulai, Tangkak and Iskandar Puteri districts of the state,” he said in a press conference held at the Johor police contingent headquarters here.

Kamarul Zaman said the suspect’s modus operandi was to enter the intended house where they then rob and injure their victims.

He said the gang members usually target gold jewellery and valuables.

“Investigators found that the jewellery would be given to the gang’s mastermind who is from Tumpat in Kelantan.

“The mastermind would then melt down the stolen jewellery to turn them into gold bars before selling it,” he said, adding that the gang members have been active since May this year.

From the raids, Kamarul Zaman said police seized two Perodua Bezza cars and a Perodua Myvi.

“In addition, police also seized an assortment of screwdrivers, machetes, burglary tools, cash, watches, clothes and mobile phones of various brands.

“Further checks revealed that seven of the suspects have a total of 43 previous criminal records, while two are wanted for criminal and drug cases.

“At the same time, three suspects also tested positive for drugs after screening,” said Kamarul Zaman.

He said the operation’s success was largely the result of police intelligence gathering as well as information from the public.

The case is being investigated under Section 395 of the Penal Code for gang robbery and Section 397 of the same Code for armed robbery.

All suspects have been remanded for two weeks starting on July 13.