JOHOR BARU, July 24 — The police have assured the public today that they will continue their investigations against those who upload videos spreading the SiHulk deviant teachings on social media.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the actions of the followers are unacceptable, and there have been several police reports lodged in Johor on their activities.

“The act of uploading videos of deviant [Islamic] teachings is considered as challenging the authorities,” Kamarul Zaman told a media conference at the Johor police contingent headquarters here.

“The police will work together with the Johor Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ) to ensure that action is taken against these people.”

The state’s top police officer was commenting on the recent videos on social media where a group of youths said from Johor were seen promoting the SiHulk teachings and challenging religious authorities.

Kamarul Zaman said initial investigations revealed that the group of people in the video are abroad.

“These followers are challenging the authorities and also challenging our nation as Islam is our official religion,” he said.

He added that their actions have also caused anger among the Muslims.

“Police are still continuing investigations on the group. We have laws [in the country] and we will make sure that they can be brought to court,” he said.

Kamarul Zaman said police are also concerned that the younger generation is being influenced by such deviant teachings, advising families to exercise caution and be aware of their children’s activities.

Last Thursday, the state’s Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid asked Muslims in Malaysia to stay away from social media sites featuring the SiHulk deviant teachings.

He urged the Muslim public to refrain from uploading and spreading the SiHulk deviant teachings that are believed to have been recorded from abroad.

The Johor fatwa, gazetted on July 22, 2021, has categorised SiHulk teachings as heretical, deviant and runs contrary to the Islamic faith.

The SiHulk deviant teaching is said to be founded by Suhaini Muhammad, who is currently believed to reside in New Zealand.

He has made various claims, including the controversial fact that Prophet Muhammad is actually God.

Religious authorities and police have so far failed to progress their investigations as the SiHulk followers are believed to be abroad.