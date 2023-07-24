KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — DAP will field 15 candidates for the Selangor state election with six of them being new faces who will replace incumbents, the party announced this afternoon.

Over half of the line-up will be men while women form a third. The majority of them are young, with an average age of just 43.6. The young age reflects the party’s continued belief in young leaders, party secretary-general Anthony Loke said at a press conference to announce the candidates.

“I’d like to congratulate Selangor DAP for rejuvenating our candidates,” Loke said.

MORE TO COME