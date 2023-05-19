KUCHING, May 19 — Deputy Law, Malaysia Agreement 1963 and State-Federal Relations Minister Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali today said the Sarawak government has brought up references and recommendations to enhance and upgrade the health services in the state to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof for further deliberation.

She said it is hoped that such references and recommendations to the Ministry of Health (MoH) will be taken into consideration by the federal government for the benefit and well-being of the people of Sarawak.

“The references and recommendations include to improve the health status indicators and reduce the health care gaps in Sarawak in terms of coverage, accessibility, quality and safety,” Sharifah Hasidah told the State Assembly during oral question and answer session.

She said the state government also wants MoH to enhance health and public utilities to rural health facilities, as well as to upgrade the health service delivery for the people in Sarawak.

“All these are to be carried out through empowerment to the Sarawak government with executive authority over health to enable the state to address those shortcomings of the healthcare system,” she told an independent State Assemblyman See Chee How.

Sharifah Hasidah said the Federal Constitution allows for delegation of such executive authority or empowerment to Sarawak for provided for under Article 80(4).

“Hence, the executive authority requested by the Sarawak government may be conferred through this provision to enable the state to carry out the federal functions over health matters,” she said.

Sharifah Hasidah said alternatively, the state government will request for administrative arrangement, particularly over the setting up, maintenance, human resources and equipment of hospitals and clinic, if the federal government does not agree to the executive authority empowerment.

She said this administration arrangement is provided under Article 80 (5) of the Federal Constitution.

“This could be agreed upon between the federal and state government,” she said.