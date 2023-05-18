KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 ― The Cabinet’s decision to submit its proposal to improve the enforcement of policies relating to the use of the word “Allah” to the Conference of Rulers proves the unity government’s commitment to protect the sanctity of Islam, said Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (Yadim).

Its president Datuk Hasanuddin Mohd Yunus said the move also showed that the government was determined to strengthen unity and harmony among the various races and religions in Malaysia.

Mohd Yunus said it also provided an opportunity to further streamline existing policies on the use of the word “Allah”, in line with the position of Islam as the religion of the Federation as enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

“The government’s effort (presenting the proposal) is proof that the Cabinet will not compromise in defending the sanctity of Islam and the sovereignty of laws or enactments relating to Islam in the states.

“This will provide for enforcement on the use of certain words which can be used only by Muslims to be streamlined and enforced in the best way possible,” he told Bernama.

He is confident that after the government has presented the documents on its proposal, the enforcement would be clearer and firmer without undermining the right and freedom of non-Muslims to practise their own religions.

“We cannot deny that there may be weaknesses in enforcement by the authorities, so through this proposal the Cabinet will give its comment and advice to them (authorities).

“The government is on the right track to clear the confusion, and it shows that while non-Muslims are free to practise their own religions, they are cautioned against spreading their religions to people they are not supposed to,” he added.

Earlier today, the Cabinet had obtained the consent of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to submit its proposal to improve the enforcement of policies relating to the use of the word “Allah” by non-Muslims to the Conference of Rulers.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in a statement, said the government will always uphold the Federal Constitution, especially Article 3 relating to Islam being the religion of the Federation and that other religions may be practised in peace and harmony.

The issue was discussed at the Cabinet meeting today following the attorney general’s decision to withdraw the appeal against the High Court’s ruling on the case involving a Christian woman from Sarawak, Jill Ireland Lawrence Bill, and her publication material containing the word of “Allah”.

On May 15, the Home Ministry and the government of Malaysia were reported to have withdrawn their appeal against the decision of the Kuala Lumpur High Court which ruled that Christians can use the word “Allah” and the three other Arabic words in the publication of their religious material for learning purposes. ― Bernama