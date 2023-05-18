KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 ― The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) is in the final stage of establishing fuel stations with no subsidy in several other states after the ones in Perlis, which were established as a pilot project, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the project, part of the initiatives implemented under the Border Economy Programme, could save the government's oil subsidy allocation, besides providing more revenue to the country through sales tax imposed on foreign vehicles.

“The project is currently implemented in Perlis, namely in Padang Besar and Wang Kelian. KPDN is now in the final stage of implementing the petrol stations without subsidies in other states, especially in Kelantan, which will then be followed by Kedah, Perak, Sarawak, Sabah and Johor,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier, Ahmad Zahid chaired the National Action Council on Cost of Living (NACCOL) meeting.

He said the preliminary report of the Supply of RON95 Petrol and Diesel without subsidy initiative implemented in Padang Besar and Wang Kelian, Perlis, found that sales for subsidised petroleum products dropped by 13.2 per cent and 15.7 per cent for RON95 for the first two months.

“The total government subsidy savings is about RM5 million. The two non-subsidised petrol stations in Perlis recorded an increase of 14.75 per cent in sales for diesel without subsidy and 43.27 per cent for RON95 without subsidy,” he said.

On the implementation of OPS TIRIS from last March 1 to May 15, Ahmad Zahid said 6,095 inspections were conducted nationwide, resulting in the seizure of 2,262,434 litres of diesel worth RM4,933,692, and the arrest of 124 locals and 39 foreigners.

Regarding the supply of eggs, he said a total of 28.10 million chicken eggs had been distributed to 369 marketing outlets under the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) as of last May 8.

In ensuring adequate food supply, especially in high-density areas, Ahmad Zahid said a special study of the population profile had been conducted by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM) in four selected administrative districts.

They are Bagan Datuk, Port Dickson; Petaling; and Samarahan, he added.

He said based on the study, DoSM suggested a minimum of one farmer's market for an area with a population of between 3,001 and 5,000 people, while for a population of 100,001 and above, a minimum of 10 farmer's markets was recommended.

“Overall, the proposal was to have additional 3,791 farmers’ markets in the peninsula, 64 farmers markets for Sabah and 24 farmers markets for Sarawak,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said the Madani Ramadan Special Sales Programme, carried out in 268 locations from last March 17 to April 14, involved the participation of 13,555 entrepreneurs and generated RM20.14 million in sales.

As for the Syawal Madani Special Sales programme, carried out from last April 15 to 21 at 113 locations nationwide, recorded a sales value of RM14.13 million and involved the participation of 5,562 entrepreneurs.

Regarding the Agro Madani Sales Programme, he said, it generated RM9.35 million in sales, with the amounty of saving enjoyed by consumers amounting to RM1.0 million. ― Bernama